7 Colorado state parks now have stations for free sunscreen

AURORA, Colo. — Visitors to seven of Colorado's state parks can now access free sunscreen stations thanks to a partnership between UCHealth, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the national nonprofit IMPACT Melanoma.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, said Dr. Jacob Whitsitt, dermatologist with UCHealth’s Cherry Creek Medical Center. Prevention, like wearing sunscreen, avoids the risk of cancer and enforces healthy sun habits, especially for people between 15 and 29 years old. This type of cancer is the second-highest form of cancer for those ages.

Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Protecting Yourself

“Fortunately, this type of cancer is preventable by adhering to some easy-to-follow precautions including sun protective clothing with broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher, sunscreen and avoiding sun exposure, when possible, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.," Whitsitt said.

The sunscreen stations are available at the following state parks, many of which are along the Front Range:



Chatfield State Park (Douglas and Jefferson Counties)

Roxborough State Park (Douglas County)

Golden Gate Canyon State Park (Gilpin and Jefferson Counties)

Eleven Mile & Spinney State Parks (Park County)

Ridgeway State Park (Ouray County)

State Forest State Park (Jackson County)

Castlewood Canyon State Park (Douglas County)

Karryn Christiansen, CDPHE's Colorado Comprehensive Cancer Control Program representative, said one of the goals with this project is to encourage healthy behaviors while enjoying time outdoors this summer.

“With Colorado’s altitude and plentiful sunshine, it is extremely important to proactively take steps to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays," Christiansen said.

What you didn't know about sunscreen that you probably should

According to IMPACT Melanoma, melanoma — a type of skin cancer — kills one person every 50 minutes and accounts for 71% of skin cancer deaths. If melanomas are detected shortly after they begin to metastasize, the chances that the cancerous cells can be removed are "very high," the nonprofit said.

Melanomas can start as a new spot on your skin or in a mole already on your skin. They will begin to grow larger and deeper. Learn more about what to look for here.