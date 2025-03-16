Staff and residents injured during assisted living center explosion are on the road to recovery

DENVER — A Denver assisted living facility is now boarded up and shut down indefinitely after an explosion inside the building on Wednesday.

The explosion, which happened after construction workers hit a power line in the facility, displaced nearly 90 residents and sent several staff and residents to the hospital.

While the explosion was contained to one part of the building, it rattled the entire facility, breaking windows and damaging windowpanes in the process.

The blast caused various levels of burns to some staff and residents.

The medical professionals at HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center immediately stepped in to receive seven of the most severe patients – they tell Denver7 mass casualty incidents like this one is something they always are prepared for.

“At least once a year we do a mass casualty drill, and so this past year was a burn MCI, very pertinent to the situation that we dealt with,” explained Director for Emergency Services Morgan Jared.

Jared said the team sprang into action, treating the seven patients for various burn injuries.

“The idea is making sure that we've got the right policy, we've got the right procedures, we've got the right people ready to respond when this were to happen,” he said.

Denver 8 people hospitalized after explosion at Denver assisted living home Stephanie Butzer

HCA HealthONE Swedish Medical Center’s medical director, Dr. Benson Pulikkottil, was on-call the morning of the explosion.

“I found out through a series of texts from the powers that be that there was this incident. My heart didn't even skip a beat – and the reason why is because we've been preparing for this for 10 years,” he said.

Dr. Pulikkottil told Denver7 all but one patient was sent home the same day and credits the staff’s training and quick response for the lives they helped save.

“This is something we do every day, and so by having that experience, everyone is a well-oiled machine,” said Pulikkottil.

These healthcare professionals say helping the community in a time of need is what it’s all about.

“This is their community. They love their community, so for them to have that opportunity to serve in that way was remarkable to them,” said Jared.