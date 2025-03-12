8 people hospitalized after reported explosion at Denver assisted living facility

DENVER — Eight people were hospitalized after a reported explosion inside an assisted living facility in Denver.

The Denver Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire around Quebec Street and High Line Smith Way, the department posted on social media around 11:30 a.m. This is just north of the intersection of E. Yale Avenue and S. Quebec Street.

Denver Fire Department

Firefighters found that a transformer had caught fire near the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus but the flames had not reached the building, which is a large nursing and assisted living facility. An explosion was reported inside the building, the fire department said.

It's not yet clear how, or if, the fire and explosion are connected.

Eight people were transported to a hospital, the fire department said. Two others were evaluated at the scene and cleared. The department did not have information on any injuries.

The department notified Xcel Energy, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.