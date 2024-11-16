Speeding vehicle strikes Silt PD patrol vehicle, injuring civilian ride-along

SILT, Colo. — A speeding vehicle struck a Silt Police Department patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon, injuring a civilian ride-along who was inside.

According to Silt PD, officers were helping the New Castle Police Department with a high-risk traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle near the Silt I-70 interchange around 3 p.m. Friday. Eastbound and westbound traffic was stopped at the time.

Silt police said a speeding vehicle went through the middle of both lanes of stopped eastbound traffic, side-swiped a stopped semi tractor trailer and then T-boned a Silt PD patrol vehicle that had its emergency lights on. The impact spun the patrol vehicle a full 180 degrees, according to the department.

Silt Police Department

Silt PD said an officer was standing outside of the vehicle but was able to run out of the way and avoid being struck.

A potential applicant for the police department was inside the vehicle when it was struck, according to Silt PD. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Silt PD.

This is the third crash involving a Colorado police officer or vehicle in the past nine days. Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 58 on Nov. 6. Then on Wednesday, a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was injured after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 115 in El Paso County.

Silt Police Department

"We are extremely lucky that our officer was able to run out of the way and not take the full brunt of the impact by this incredibly foolish driver today," Silt PD said in a social media post. "We are extremely lucky that the civilian ride-along did not sustain serious injury, and that no one else was injured or worse."

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident. The highway was shut down near Silt for several hours. Traffic has slowly begun to resume.