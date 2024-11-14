Colorado State Patrol trooper injured after patrol vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was injured after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 115 in El Paso County Wednesday afternoon.

CSP said the incident happened around 3:44 p.m. while Trooper Tyler Atkins was working a separate crash on the highway. Atkins was in his patrol vehicle when it was struck from behind at the intersection of Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road, according to the agency.

Colorado State Patrol

Atkins was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to CSP. He is now recovering at home.

CSP said the driver who struck the patrol vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The agency said the driver is suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

"What else do we need to say to convince drivers to pay attention?" said CSP Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard in a statement. "If the steering wheel is in your hands, you must be sober, your eyes must be up, and it is your responsibility to keep everyone else on the road safe. There are no warnings for failing to move over, there are no warnings for impaired driving, just long-lasting consequences. Do your job as a driver and focus on the task at hand. Our families, our lives, and your safety depend on it."

Colorado State Patrol

Highway 115 was closed at the intersection for several hours as investigators processed the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation by CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit.

This incident comes one week after Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 58. Dunn was laid to rest during a private ceremony Wednesday.

CSP said 11 patrol vehicles have been struck so far this year. This is the second patrol vehicle struck this month.