Speed reduction, new signage among changes CDOT will implement on I-70 near Ward Road after fatal crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will make safety changes in the construction zone on I-70 near Ward Road in Wheat Ridge weeks after three people were killed in a semi-truck roll over.

The semi-truck dumped 50,000 pounds of plastic blue piping over the highway median.

The three people killed were traveling in one vehicle. Family members identified them as Ruben Rodriguez, 33, Juliana Rodriguez Plata, 37, and Juliana's mother, Luz Melba Martinez.

On Monday, CDOT announced it will lower the speed limit in the construction zone from 60 to 55 miles per hour. They will also install new signage and incorporate flashing beacons to make signs more visible to drivers.

The state transportation department's full statement is below.

"CDOT’s top priority is safety in everything we do. Following the crash, CDOT engineers evaluated the work zone to see if anything more can be done to improve safety. The work zone was set up following the appropriate safety protocols, but we will lower the speed limit further in the construction zone from 60 mph to 55 mph, and we are working to install new signage by Labor Day weekend. To make the signs more visible, they will have flashing beacons. Currently, there is an overhead electronic sign above eastbound I-70 around 20th street that warns motorists of the lane shift ahead and slower speeds

Motorists will be reminded three times through signage that a lower speed limit is ahead. Currently, there are two warnings.

Speeding is a concern along this and all roads in the state. We urge motorists to heed the speed limit and signs in construction zones and drive to the conditions, leaving plenty of space behind the vehicle ahead and drive with no distractions."

Denver7 reached out to CDOT, requesting an in-person interview and opportunity to see some of the new equipment going into the construction zone. A spokesperson for the department declined, saying all they had to offer was the statement above.

We then followed up with CDOT asking what impact the department believes a 5 mph speed reduction will have in the construction zone. Below is their response:

55 mph signs warn drivers there is a construction zone that warrants closer attention and a lower speed. The signs raise awareness of the lower speed which helps to get drivers to slow down and heed the signs. CDOT will also install a speed radar feedback sign that will alert motorists on how fast they are driving and urge them to slow down to 55 mph. These signs bring awareness to speeds in work zones and provide instant feedback to drivers to slow down. It’s good for the driver to be aware of the speed they are traveling.

For newer truck drivers like John Mezzacappa, driving through construction zones like those on I-70 near Ward Road took some getting used to.

"Not good. Not good," he said. "It's the ones where there are curves."

It's in those kinds of areas where he said he is on highest alert.

"When you're turning and the truck is bouncing and there's cars right next to you — you know, my fear is, God forbid, it tips over. You know, you're killing people," Mezzacappa said.

The construction zone on I-70 near Ward Road has seen its fair share of crashes. Denver7 requested data from CDOT and learned that between the time when construction started to replace two aging bridges on I-70 over Ward Road in February 2023 to the day of the fatal rollover crash, there were 165 crashes in the area.

However, it's important to note that none of those previous crashes resulted in any fatalities. It's concerning nonetheless for truck drivers like Mezzacappa.

"Very nerve wracking, very nerve wracking," he said. "It's not so much about me — it's about the safety of others."

Denver7 also reached out to the Wheat Ridge Police Department for an update on the crash investigation.

A spokesperson with the department said they are "still likely weeks out from a decision on whether or not we will pursue charges in this case. We are working in lockstep with the DA’s Office, as we collect all the evidence we need to make an informed decision. We know people want answers and we appreciate the public’s patience as we deliberately investigate what led up to the crash."

What is the impact of a reduced speed limit?

In 1974, the 55 mph National Maximum Speed Limit was enacted to urge Americans to save fuel and as a result, speeds decreased and total traffic fatalities decreased by 9,100 compared to 1973, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The National Maximum Speed Limit was repealed in 1995 by Congress, returning speed limit authority to the states.

Based on a 2016 study, each 5 mph increase to a state’s maximum speed limit was associated with an 8% increase in fatality rates on interstates, as well as a 4% increase on other roads, the NHTSA reported.

“The study estimated there were 33,000 more traffic fatalities from 1995 to 2013 than would have been expected if State maximum speed limits had not increased since 1993,” the department’s website reads.

In construction zones, drivers who do not see any workers or believe that the speed limit is too low may not comply with slower speed limits. As a result, extensive law enforcement may be needed to enforce the new limit, the NHTSA reported.

The cost to permanently or temporarily lower a speed limit typically comes with low costs. That can include new signs, labor to install those signs and media efforts to publicize the new speed limit.

Here is some background on theI-70 Bridges over Ward Road project:

In February 2023, the Colorado Department of Transportation began working on the project to replace two aging bridges — both built in the 1960s — on Interstate 70 over Ward Road. Both had reached the end of their lifespans.This project, which is funded by the state, is part of CDOT’s 10-Year Plan. Lobato Construction was named as the contractor.

Once complete, it will help more drivers move across the I-70 corridor. The project is expected to be completed in October 2024.This project was split into four phases:



Phase 1: Set up temporary barriers, fill the median between the bridges and shift traffic. Phase 2 and 3: Remove and replace both bridges and make safety improvements. Phase 4: Resurface Ward Road from W. 44th Avenue to the I-70 interchange.

The new bridges will be wider and more durable. They are expected to last about 75 years.To receive the latest details on this project, text “wardbridges” to 888-219-9094.