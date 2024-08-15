Rollover wreck on I-70 between Ward Road and 32nd Avenue creates extended closure Thursday morning

A rollover crash on Interstate 70 between Ward Road and 32nd Avenue created an extended closure Thursday morning.

A semi truck rolled over on the overpass, spilling large pieces of piping across the multiple lanes of the roadway.

It is a rollover wreck out west on I-70 btwn Ward Rd and 32nd Ave. Both directions are affected but especially WB. pic.twitter.com/y5cIyjkQdI — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 15, 2024

The three left lanes were closed on the eastbound side, and the three right lanes are closed on the westbound side.

This is expected to be an extended closure, Luber said.

"Use 6th Ave. or other roads other than I-70," Luber recommended.