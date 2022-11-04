Denver gets its first official snow of the season

DENVER — You are waking up to wet and icy roads for the morning commute, but the snow has for the most part stopped falling!

We picked up 4.5 inches of snow at DIA, making it our first official snow of the season.

We'll see some clearing skies over the next few hours, with more sunshine and highs in the low 40s this afternoon. The evening commute will be a lot drier!

The mountains will continue to see a little off and on again snow through the weekend, but we'll see drier conditions across the plains.

The winds will kick up on Saturday and those westerly winds will warm things up across the plains. We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Denver metro area tomorrow and that's about 20 degrees warmer than today!

It will be a touch cooler, with more cloud cover on Sunday. You'll find highs in the mid- to upper 50s on Sunday afternoon. Pretty mild into the first of next week, but another round of rain/snow is in store starting Thursday.

