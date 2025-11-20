Snow no‑show: Denver hits 6th longest stretch without snow

FRISCO, Colo. — On Wednesday, Denver surpassed the 3rd latest snowfall on record and has now reached the 6th-longest stretch without measurable snow.

Beyond the Front Range, some mountain towns are also being impacted by the lack of snowfall.

Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center was forced to push back its opening day from November 27 to December 4 because of warm temperatures and a lack of snowfall.

Denver7

"Right now, our team is working towards doing the best for our snow-making operation," said Erin Socks, the general manager for Frisco Adventure Park. "Daytime, we're having to turn off our snow guns, as you can see, and that is impacting some of our opening dates this year."

"We're hopefully crossing our fingers that Mother Nature will have a little snow, possibly this Friday, and then our snow making will continue," Socks added.

Because of the delay in this year's opening day, Socks told Denver7's Veronica Acosta they had to cancel about 2,700 tubing reservations for next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Denver7 Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center snow gun

"Unfortunately for some of those folks, they might have to come back another date," she said. "We're just trying to refer people to some other things to do."

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo told Denver7's Veronica Acosta there's one main reason why she's concerned.

"It's concerning because it's really dry, and when you look at first place, the latest first snowfall ever on record, that was December 10, 2021, which was the year of the Marshall fire," she said. "You hate to see conditions that are similar to that, obviously, as we get into late November and early December."

"We're getting close to the holiday, and a lot of folks are going to be in the mountains," she added.

Denver7 Main St. in Frisco

Socks told Denver7 that 2021 was also the latest year Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center had to push back its opening day, too.

"We had also a very warm start to our season," Socks said about 2021.

Still, both she and Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said they're optimistic about conditions and hoping for snowfall soon.

"The good news is we're starting to see more of a pattern shift," Lisa said. "Even if we don't see our first official snow of the season here late Thursday, early Friday, it's a good dose of moisture, so we're going to get some heavier rain, potentially upwards of around half an inch to an inch."