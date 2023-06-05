Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

6-day search for missing Colorado River kayaker suspended for ‘more favorable' conditions

The sheriff’s office said search teams found Harms’ backpack and other personal belongings in the Colorado River and search efforts continued utilizing specialized water search dogs.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ari Harms.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 13:11:07-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A six-day search has been suspended for a kayaker who went missing on the Colorado River.

Ari Harms, 30, was last seen Sunday, May 28 entering the river on an inflatable kayak near a Hot Sulphur Springs campground.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the following day, the host of the Pioneer Park campground notified authorities a person that was supposed to have checked out from their campsite left their vehicle at the campground.

After speaking with other campground visitors on Memorial Day weekend, the search began to locate Harms.

Over the course of the week, search crews covered several locations in Byers Canyon downstream to Parshall triggering periodic river and Highway 40 closures.

All closures have since been lifted.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said search teams found Harms’ backpack and other personal belongings in the Colorado River and search efforts continued utilizing specialized water search dogs.

Ari Harms.jpg

The search continued through the weekend but ultimately Harms was not located the sheriff’s wrote in a Facebook post.

“After speaking with Ari’s family last night, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to suspend official search operations until the conditions of the Colorado River change in the upcoming weeks.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the search would continue when conditions ‘are more favorable’ with a decrease in water levels expected.

That would allow crews to reach areas they have been unable to search due to safety reasons.

The sheriff’s office said many people have reached out offering to privately search for Harms but it discourages the idea to ensure the community’s safety, with Sheriff Brett Schroetlin adding: “It has been a difficult week for Ari’s family and friends, as well as our first responders who have been working so diligently to reunite Ari with his family.”

Grand County Sheriff’s office said deputies will monitor the area daily and asks anyone with information to contact the department at 970-725-3311.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSWED.png

Game 3 NBA Finals Wednesday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside