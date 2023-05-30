Watch Now
Kayaker missing after going into Colorado River at Hot Sulphur Springs on Sunday

Posted at 3:42 PM, May 30, 2023
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A kayaker is missing after he left a campground in Hot Sulphur Springs and entered the Colorado River on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, the host of the Pioneer Park campground reached out to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to report that a person who was supposed to have checked out already had left their vehicle at a campsite.

Deputies responded to the campground and spoke with the host and other campers. They told the deputies they had seen the male visitor go into the Colorado River with an inflatable kayak on Sunday. Nobody had seen him since.

Deputies were able to identify the man as Ari Harms. He is in his 30s.

The sheriff's office, along with Grand County Emergency Medical Services, responded to and searched the Colorado River in Byers Canyon but were not able to locate the man.

The search is ongoing.

Anybody who sees Harms is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3311.

