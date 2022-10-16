Seven teens injured, one dead after house party shooting in Adams County

DENVER— One person is dead, and seven others are injured after a shooting at a house party in the Sherrelwood neighborhood of Denver in Adams County.

Denver7 interviewed the parents of the 16-year-old who’s at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. They say he’s fighting for his life. He underwent two surgeries and are hoping and praying he will survive. The teen’s parents were told by detectives not to talk with the media right now for safety reasons, so Denver7 is respecting their wishes and not sharing their interview.

In Ring Camera video obtained from a neighbor, you can hear dozens of gunshots going off as soon as a blue SUV drove by a home where a house party was taking place on Dakin Street. You can also see a few people in the crowd firing back as the SUV drove away. Before the shooting happened, the SUV is spotted circling the home many times throughout the night.

The Adam’s County Sheriff’s office posted photos of a 2000’s model dark blue Chevy Tahoe used in the shooting, saying they’re unaware of the number of suspects in the vehicle and are asking for the public to give them a call at 720-322-1313 if they know anything.

Adams County Sheriff's Office The sheriff’s office has released photos of an early 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe believed by authorities to be connected to the shooting.



“We heard tons of bullets. Like you could hear the screaming. You can hear the glass breaking,” said family friend of a victim Annette Martinez. “It was like a shootout.”

Martinez says the teen lives in the home where the shooting happened with his mom and siblings. Martinez lost her son to gun violence last year, so she says this situation is a tough one to bear.

“He’s in the hospital fighting for his life. As a grieving mother you never want another parents to go through what you went through,” said Martinez. “Especially being a family friend, it hits close to home.”

1 dead, 7 injured in Adams County shooting

“Neighbors have bullet holes in their windows,” said neighbor Amy Yang. “The neighbors have kids. If anything happened to them that’s terrifying.”

“How is it that so many kids were at the party with guns?” said Martinez. “We’re losing our kids to these guns. It is senseless. So senseless.”

Denver7 also spoke to the aunt of a 15-year-old girl also injured in the shooting over Facebook. She’s at North Suburban Hospital in Thornton. She says she underwent one surgery and is in critical condition.