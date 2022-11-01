Seeing smoke? Prescribed burn scheduled for Tuesday at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fire officials will conduct a prescribed burn on post beginning Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Fort Carson.

Drivers and residents along Highway 115 may see smoke in the area from this fire. Fort Carson is a United States Army post south of Colorado Springs.

The Fort Carson Fire Department, the Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are leading the charge on this project, which includes burning on an installation range Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Fort Carson spokesperson said the operation should wrap up by 4 p.m.

This prescribed burn is aimed at preventing future grass fires.

In April, a 210-acre fire broke out on a Fort Carson training range. In mid-October, a 30-acre wildland fire started burning in the area.

Anybody with questions or concerns about the burn can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849 or 719-526-1246.