Second shooting in 2 days occurs in Denver's City Park West neighborhood Thursday morning

DENVER — One man was killed Thursday morning in the second shooting in two days in Denver's City Park West neighborhood.

Denver police are searching for more information on who shot the victim. There have been no arrests, as of 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

#ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1100 block E 16th Ave. 2 victims located and being transported to the hospital, unknown extent of injuries at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers working to develop suspect info #Denver pic.twitter.com/ZMMmfp9hYU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 21, 2023

The shooting happened near the intersection of E. 16th Ave. and N. Downing Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Two people were taken to the hospital where one later died. DPD did not have an update on the second person's injuries, as of 7:40 Thursday morning.

The medical examiner will release the victim's identity once family have been notified.

Thursday's shooting is just a 2 minute drive from the one that happened Monday night near the area of E. 17th Ave. and N. Williams Street.

An Uber driver was killed and two other people were hospitalized in what police called a random attack.

Denver Uber driver killed, 2 hurt in apparent random attack in Denver’s City Park West Katie Parkins

A security guard who saw the crash happen and tried to help was also injured after the suspect shot at him, police said.

The guard, whose identity has not yet been released, was shot in the abdomen.

Arresting documents unsealed Tuesday state the man accused of Monday night's shooting also threatened to kill the security guard's partner, who was still in the company vehicle, unless he got out.