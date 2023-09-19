Watch Now
1 person dies, 2 others hospitalized in shooting Monday night near E 17th Ave., Gilpin Street

Denver police arrest suspect who tried to flee
One person is dead and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Tuesday morning near East 17th Ave and Gilpin Street, according to a Denver police tweet.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 07:54:04-04

DENVER — One person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Monday night near E 17th Ave. and Gilpin Street, according to a Denver police tweet.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, a man fired shots at someone else driving on E 17th Ave., causing him to crash, DPD said.

That driver died frxom his injuries, according to Denver police.

The passenger in his car was taken to the hospital after getting injured during the crash.

DPD said a security guard who saw the crash stopped to help, but was then also shot by the suspect. The security guard was taken to the hospital and at last check, was in critical condition.

The suspect took off in the security guard's vehicle. Police were able to stop the suspect near Lincoln Street and E Colfax Ave. and arrest him.

The shooting is under investigation.

