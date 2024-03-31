Search underway for missing Chatfield Reservoir kayaker, another hospitalized

DENVER — Multiple agencies were conducting a search for a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening on Chatfield Reservoir.

A second kayaker was found after successfully making the shore and was later taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to a post from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) on social media.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Jefferson and Douglas County sheriff's offices were assisting SMFR in the search, which involved underwater and aerial drones in addition to boats on the water. The search of the shoreline was called off Saturday night, SMFR wrote on social media.

“One kayaker did go under the water and is missing at this time,” tweeted SMFR.

There was no other information available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

