Saguache County hiker discovers human remains identified as woman, 55, who went missing while rock hunting

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. – Human remains discovered by a hiker ten days ago in a remote area of Saguache County were positively identified as a 55-year-old woman who went missing over two years ago.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced the remains to be that of Edna Quintana who was last known to be rock hunting in early May of 2023.

The CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Quintana shortly after she went missing on May 3, 2023 near County Road 46AA in Saguache.

On June 17, a hiker was in a remote area in the county and discovered the human remains.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and secured the scene before returning a day later with CBI agents and cadaver dog teams from Colorado Forensic Canines to conduct a search.

“The remains were carefully recovered and transported to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office for examination,” according to a news release.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identification and Saguache County sheriff’s deputies then informed Ms. Quintanat’s family.

“The Sheriff's Office expresses its deepest condolences to the Quintana family during this difficult time,” said the CBI.

There is no word on Quintana’s cause of death, which remains under investigation, until forensic tests and findings from the autopsy are confirmed.

While not connected, authorities were searching for Quintana when they stumbled upon Suzanne Morphew's body on September 22, 2023.

The CBI is asking anyone with further information to reach out to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2525.