CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for missing 55-year-old woman in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are concerned for the health and well-being of a missing 55-year-old woman.

Edna Quintana, 55, was last seen on May 3 in the area of Saguache County. An exact location was not provided.

Her family has been unable to reach Quintana, and she never returned home, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Quintana on Wednesday.

Quintana is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has medical issues and "there is concern for her health and well-being at this time."

Anyone with information on Quintana's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the CBI tipline at 719-416-5815.