RTD's assistant general manager of bus operations submits resignation

DENVER — Fred Worthen, the assistant general manager of bus operations for the Regional Transportation District (RTD), has submitted his resignation, marking the second resignation among high-ranking RTD officials in two weeks.

Worthen's last day will be Friday, March 21, according to an RTD spokesperson. The district did not comment further about the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

In an email to Denver7, a spokesperson said, "RTD extends its thanks and appreciation to Mr. Worthen for his hard work and dedication to employees and customers during his tenure at the agency."

According to his biography, Worthen began his career nearly four decades ago as a coach operator in Corpus Christi, Texas. Before joining RTD in 2018, he served in leadership roles in Texas and Washington.

A spokesperson said Worthen led several projects at RTD, including the agency's recently completed Facilities and Fleet Transition Plan.

RTD is set to begin federal mediation this month with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1001 chapter, which represents over 2,000 RTD workers, after unsuccessful efforts to reach a deal on wages.

Worthen is the second high-ranking official at RTD to submit their resignation. RTD Acting Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. submitted his resignation on Feb. 21, and his last day will be March 6.

At the time, RTD did not comment on the circumstances surrounding his resignation. However, in his resignation letter, which Denver7 obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request, Horn said the workplace environment had become "increasingly difficult to endure."

"This decision comes with deep regret and a heavy heart, as I have found the workplace environment increasingly difficult to endure within the Transit Police Department," Horn wrote. "The toxicity I have experienced, including blatant targeting, lack of inclusivity, acts of discrimination, and overall workplace harassment, has become unbearable and has significantly affected my wellbeing."

Horn concluded his letter by wishing the district "tremendous success."

"I am hopeful that the RTD Transit Police Department will evolve into an environment where all team members can thrive, regardless of being "outsiders" or the color of their skin," he said.

RTD said it will name an acting leader of bus operations in the coming days.