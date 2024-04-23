RTD Transit Police to patrol overnight hours beginning May 5

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) Transit Police Department will patrol the overnight hours beginning May 5.

In its announcement Monday, RTD said the shift to a 24/7 staffing model will "enhance the personal safety and security of RTD's frontline employees and customers."

“The introduction of an overnight team has been a priority for RTD-PD, and it was always contingent upon our hiring success,” said RTD Transit Chief of Police and Emergency Management Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Sr. in a statement. “We needed enough staff to begin to provide the high-performance service our stakeholders expect. As we continue to grow, you’ll see us even more.”

RTD has 61 Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST)-certified officers within its transit police department, with an additional 19 recruits set to graduate from the police academy in May. The district estimates another 26 recruits to attend the July academy.

RTD said it plans to add a minimum of 119 officers by the end of the year. In comparison, there were only 19 transit officers in August 2022.

According to RTD, the overnight team will focus on "areas in need of greater safety efforts for bus and rail operators, such as when employees begin their morning shifts at Denver Union Station." As staffing increases, the agency will then prioritize other problem areas.

In addition, RTD announced it plans to add six mental health clinicians and five homeless coordinators to its community outreach staff by the end of the year.

RTD customers can report illegal, unwanted or suspicious activity by calling RTD police at 303-299-2911. Customers can also text 303-434-9100 or submit a report via the Transit Watch app.