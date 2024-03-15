RTD begins pilot program this weekend in an attempt to dissuade illegal activity

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District plans to launch a pilot program this weekend in an attempt to dissuade people from illegal activities on agency property, according to a news release Friday.

Elevator doors at three RTD stations — Nine Mile, Colorado and Southmoor — will be reprogrammed to stay open until a floor is selected.

Elevating the transit experience at Southmoor, Colorado, and Nine Mile stations with a new pilot program starting on March 17. Doors will stay open until a selection is made. Safety and customer satisfaction are our priorities. https://t.co/Yep9aU8SLR pic.twitter.com/i6tnjbz7xg — RTD (@RideRTD) March 15, 2024

“Every month, RTD receives hundreds of calls for service and customer complaints related to unwanted and illegal activities taking place inside our elevators,” Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr., RTD's chief of police and emergency management, said. "Setting elevators to a default open status dissuades usage to anything other than what is intended.”

The 90-day pilot program is part of RTD's "Crime Prevention through Environmental Design" initiative. That effort included upgrading lights, adding TV monitors for security feeds and installing smoke detectors in public restrooms, RTD said in its Friday news release.

The change to those three RTD elevators starts Sunday, March 17, according to the agency. Through mid-June, RTD will monitor service calls and customer reports of illegal activity in and around its elevators. And then the agency will compare that data with similar reports filed before the pilot program began.

A decline in service calls and reports of illegal activity, customer complaints about cleanliness, and vandalism and damage in the elevators, is how RTD said it would measure the pilot program's effectiveness.

The results from that comparison will determine if RTD will continue the strategy at those three locations, in addition to implementing it on other elevators across stations.

