RTD mulls steep cuts to bus and train service in attempt to close budget gap

DENVER — Denver-area transit riders are bracing for potential changes as the Regional Transportation District considers cutting bus and train services by 20% by next year to reduce spending and close a budget gap.

During a board meeting Tuesday night, RTD staff said it needs to close a $215 million budget deficit through non-service reductions, service changes, and revenue growth.

Staff members said they have already identified around $84 million in cuts for non-service areas, like contract modifications, department realignments, and vacancy eliminations. A 20% cut in services would help reduce spending by about $62 million, according to staff presentations.

"I think the worst thing we could do is arbitrary cuts. You know, that would scare away ridership," said RTD Board Chair Patrick O'Keefe. "It isn't just going to be that every route takes a 20% reduction, or we eliminate complete routes and keep others. It's going to be a blend of both, time, frequency, size of the trains we're moving, size of the buses we're using."

Aaron Brown RTD Board Chair Patrick O'Keefe said he does not expect the board to cut public safety investments, like increased RTD police presence and upgraded technology.

O'Keefe said he does not expect the board to cut public safety investments, like increased RTD police presence and upgraded technology.

RTD Board Director Karen Benker said she believes the board can avoid making major service cuts by finding ways to increase revenue.

"If we were to adopt another 20% cut in service, we would lose another 10, 15 million boardings, and that, quite frankly, is unacceptable. We need to find the funds to keep the service going," said Benker.

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She said she would like to explore a $0.25 to $0.50 base-fare increase, cuts to overtime for bus drivers, monthly employee furlough days, and special-event ticket fares.

Thornton resident Nicorey Sheppard said he relies on RTD four days a week to get to work and school, and will be affected if services are cut or fares increase.

"It depends on how much they're putting it up," he said. "I'm already on a fixed income, I'm a disabled veteran, going to school, still working, as I rely on it."

Aaron Brown Thornton resident Nicorey Sheppard said he relies on RTD four days out of the week to get to work and school, and will be impacted if services are cut or fares increase.

Karla Herrera, a student at CU-Denver and a frequent RTD rider, said she and her friends rely on the low fares to get downtown.

"We take advantage of the prices, and like, that's really what encourages us to keep taking it," she said. "If it were to increase, I think I would still use it, just because taking advantage of public transportation, regardless, is important."

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RTD facing 20% cut to bus and train services next year to balance budget

RTD managers also recommended asking taxpayers to help balance the budget through a ballot measure in 2028. However, O'Keefe and Benker both said the board needs to do more internally to address gaps before reaching out to voters.

"Personally, I believe we still have work to do to rebuild that trust before we can go out and ask taxpayers to put in more money," said O'Keefe.

"I do not believe we are ready to ask the voters. We have to regain their trust. We have to get our ridership numbers higher. We have to prove that we have value to our customers, and we want you to come back and ride RTD," said Benker.