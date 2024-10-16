RTD announces arrest amid surge in copper wire theft cases impacting rail service

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in connection with ongoing copper wire thefts impacting rail service throughout its system.

RTD admitted that the thefts appear to involve multiple people. Still, in Wednesday’s release, it said that the recent arrest “marks a significant step forward in the agency’s ongoing efforts to address and prevent the crimes.”

The agency did not provide details surrounding the arrest or release the suspect's name.

RTD said it has seen 21 copper wire thefts since April of this year, which have caused $110,000 in losses and service disruptions. The most recent one occurred on Oct. 8 and disrupted RTD’s A Line service.

In July, RTD reported five cases of copper wire theft impacting light rail services in just one week. “Most of the theft has taken place along the R Line, which runs between Peoria Station in Aurora and Lincoln Station in Lone Tree,” said the July release.

The copper wires power rail signals and trains, and recent thefts mostly happen overnight across 120 miles of track. RTD said the problem mirrors a 2022 trend.

RTD is asking the community to report suspicious behavior and warns that trespassing onto tracks is dangerous. Anonymous tips can be shared using RTD’s Transit Watch app by calling Transit Police dispatch at 303-299-2911.