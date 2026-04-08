RTD CEO Debra Johnson won’t renew contract next year, citing ‘personal and professional reasons’

DENVER — Debra Johnson, the CEO and general manager of the Regional Transportation District, will leave the agency after her contract expires next year, ending a tumultuous career plagued by years of declining ridership and loss of revenue exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to agency staff Wednesday, Johnson said she declined an offer from the RTD board to extend her contact beyond May 2027 citing her “many years of service at RTD, as well as for personal and professional reasons.”

Johnson, who had been the deputy CEO of Long Beach Transit in California prior to joining RTD, made history in late 2020 by becoming the first woman to lead the transit agency in its more than 50 years of service for the Denver metro area.

“RTD was facing several significant challenges,” Johnson wrote to staff, reminiscing about the challenges posed by the virus in the early days of the pandemic. “I also remember this team coming together and employees rolling up their sleeves, traits that are still exhibited by staff.”

The transit agency had already been experiencing a decline in ridership since 2014, a trend made worse by the pandemic and changing rider habits – something Johnson described as a “time of uncertainty and shifting priorities” in her letter to staff.

But problems for the agency — and Johson — went beyond those concerns.

During the summer of 2024, Johnson faced significant backlash after RTD inspectors revealed they had found widespread “rail burn” on miles of light rail tracks, forcing the agency to implement “slow zones” across several light rail lines as crews made repairs to faulty tracks that persisted for months, leaving transit-dependent commuters in a bind.

Denver7 Traffic 'It's never been this bad': RTD passengers frustrated by delays on light rail Sam Peña

Safety concerns on buses and RTD’s light rail were also a major concern for both riders and drivers, after an RTD survey that year found 66% of the agency’s employees felt safe from crime at work. Denver7 reported on the agency’s efforts to add overnight patrols, safety shields and live cameras to deter criminal activity and keep commuters and drivers safe.

Under her leadership, RTD was also the subject of scrutiny due to a perceived lack of transparency within the agency.

In July 2024, Denver7 Investigates reported that Joel Fitzgerald Sr., the then-RTD chief of police, had been quietly placed on leave and was under investigation due to a “personnel matter” that the agency refused to address despite mounting public concerns. Fitzgerald was eventually fired by the agency in September of that year and would file a federal lawsuit against RTD, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

After being asked when RTD would have a new police chief, days after the previous one had been fired, Johnson turned and walked away without answering Denver7’s questions.

ME: When will RTD have a new police chief?



RTD’s General Manager/CEO: @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/vfjAERnsyy — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) September 25, 2024

When questioned about the encounter months later, Johnson told Denver7 that “it would've been premature on my part to conjecture and speculate about an investigation dealing with an employment issue, of which I did not have factual data that would be derelict of my duties in leading this organization.”

Johnson, who received a nearly $20,000 raise last year, will leave an agency facing a $250-million deficit due largely in part to lower tax revenue and increased repair costs to service lines.

Earlier this year, RTD leadership announced they were preparing to cut vacant management positions as an “operations realignment” that will save an estimated $10.7 million to help offset some of that deficit, along with reducing expenses and increasing revenue opportunities.

Despite challenges that have defined her tenure, Johnson wrote in her letter RTD has a strong foundation for success and following her departure, “is well prepared for its next leader to continue the current trajectory of success.”