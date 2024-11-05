Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation allocates $3.7M for 33 wildlife-related projects in Colorado

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, along with its partners, have allocated more than $3.7 million for 33 wildlife-related projects across Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), which has more members in Colorado than any other state, made the announcement in late October.

“This funding supports the largest single-state elk population in North America by bolstering five ongoing research studies, seven wildlife-friendly fencing efforts and 10 habitat enhancement projects,” said Jenn Doherty, RMEF managing director of mission operations.

Tami Roberts

It also allocated more than 340,000 to defeat Proposition 127, which Doherty called a "reckless anti-hunting ballot initiative." Prop 127 seeks to ban the hunting and trapping of mountain lions, bobcats and lynx. While proponents say the ban would clean up the hunting community, opponents believe it's the latest example of "ballot box biology." Learn more about Prop 127 here.

The foundation said it allotted $761,760 that helped leverage $2,807,421 in partner funding for the 33 projects in 2024. Many of them carry into next year, the foundation added.

Below is a list of those projects, as described by RMEF:

