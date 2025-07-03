CPW launches first-ever statewide initiative for tribes and native communities

DENVER — Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) has approved six projects for funding through Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Director's Innovation Fund.

One of the projects, "Engaging Colorado's Tribal Communities," was given $50,000 for CPW to prioritize working with tribes and native communities to care for Colorado state parks.

“If we take care of the land, the land takes care of us, and what better way to do that than through the relationship lens of community partnerships."



“Better supporting the needs of the diverse Native communities here in Colorado on state park matters, ancestral public lands, is an important priority for the DNR and this grant allows for the opportunity to meaningfully engage in this statewide conversation together.” Stacy Coleman, Colorado Department of Natural Resources’ Assistant Director for Tribal Affairs

GOCO also gave CPW $15,000 for wolf drone monitoring, using pilot drone-based technology to track gray wolf movements and "test hazing techniques" to avoid livestock incidents.

Other projects include:



Fossil Bed Protection Structure ($25,000)

Black-footed Ferret Monitoring ($10,000)

Aerial Herbicide Drone Deployment ($25,000)

OHV Stakeholder Engagement ($25,000)

To read more about the projects, visit the CPW's website.