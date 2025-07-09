Cherry Creek Reservoir warns recreationists of toxic algae bloom along parts of lake, shoreline

DENVER — Denverites wanting to recreate at Cherry Creek Reservoir anytime soon may want to be cautions of coming near areas of the reservoir where toxic algae may be blooming.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials announced over the weekend in a post on Facebook that areas of the lake and shoreline at the reservoir had blooms of the toxic algae that can cause illness in kids, adults and their pets.

CPW officials advised people thinking of recreating there to keep children and pets out of the water and to avoid drinking the water as well.

“In the event you come in contact, shower immediately!” they wrote.

Fishing and boating was still allowed, but CPW officials asked fishers to rinse the fish and dispose its guts once captured.

Coloradans will be able to tell if an algal bloom is harmful if it meets the following criteria, according to state health officials:



Resembles thick pea soup or spilled paint on the water.

Looks discolored — generally green, red, gold, or turquoise but typically not stringy or mustard yellow (the latter is probably pollen).

Has foam, scum, or algae mats.

What to do you if you or your pet comes into contact with blue-green algae

Algae are an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae (also called cyanobacteria) are capable of producing toxins that may cause negative health impacts for humans and pets at elevated concentrations, CPW officials said.

If your dog gets into a harmful bloom, health officials advise that you rinse your pet off immediately with fresh, clean water. If you, a friend or a family member come contact with the bloom, immediately wash with soap and water.

If your pet has been poisoned by the algae, it’ll show symptoms anywhere from 15 minutes to several days, including diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, according to health officials.

If your pets are exposed to the water and experience those symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately, as these toxic algae can kill your pet.

Humans poisoned by the algae could develop a skin irritation, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and a sore throat. Exposure to these toxins can also harm a person’s liver and kidneys and affect their neurological systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How you can play your part to mitigate toxic algae blooms

While algal blooms are common in the summer when water temperatures rise, there are some things you can do to not make them worse, state health officials say.

Picking up after your pet and properly disposing of their waste prevents nutrients found in excrement (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways, which contribute to algae blooms.

Refraining from using too much fertilizer is also one way in which algal blooms can be kept at bay.

If using de-icers, make sure they don’t contain urea (this information will be on the de-icer bag), health officials said.

To learn more about blue-green algae, head to the CDPHE’s website.