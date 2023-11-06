Watch Now
Former CBI forensic scientist facing criminal investigation

Yvonne Woods, a lab agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation point to a DNA chart during Diego Olmos Alcalde's trial on Monday June 22, 2009 in Boulder, Colo. Alcalde is on trial on charges of 1997 murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of 23-year-old Susannah Chase of Connecticut. (AP Photo/Pool, Marty Caivano)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 18:31:19-05

DENVER — A 29-year veteran of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is facing a criminal investigation after authorities discovered anomalies in her work as part of DNA testing in the lab, the agency announced Monday.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods, who worked in CBI’s forensic services section, is no longer employed at the agency and is also the focus of an internal investigation that CBI is working on in conjunction with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

CBI said the anomalies were discovered “while reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process.” Agents are currently conducting a “meticulous review” of her work and the agency is reviewing its testing procedures to maintain confidence in the process.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and I want to assure the public and our public safety partners that the CBI is committed to conducting a complete review of this matter to ensure the integrity of this critical function remains intact,” said Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey in a press release.

It’s unclear how many cases may be impacted by the allegations. The agency said it’s in the process of notifying its public safety partners as it continues to review the cases potentially affected.

CBI said because this is an active investigation no further information can be provided at this time.

