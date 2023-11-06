Former CBI forensic scientist facing criminal investigation

DENVER — A 29-year veteran of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is facing a criminal investigation after authorities discovered anomalies in her work as part of DNA testing in the lab, the agency announced Monday.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods, who worked in CBI’s forensic services section, is no longer employed at the agency and is also the focus of an internal investigation that CBI is working on in conjunction with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

CBI said the anomalies were discovered “while reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process.” Agents are currently conducting a “meticulous review” of her work and the agency is reviewing its testing procedures to maintain confidence in the process.

“These are extremely serious allegations, and I want to assure the public and our public safety partners that the CBI is committed to conducting a complete review of this matter to ensure the integrity of this critical function remains intact,” said Department of Public Safety Executive Director Stan Hilkey in a press release.

It’s unclear how many cases may be impacted by the allegations. The agency said it’s in the process of notifying its public safety partners as it continues to review the cases potentially affected.

CBI said because this is an active investigation no further information can be provided at this time.