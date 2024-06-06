Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

CBI let “golden child” scientist mishandle DNA testing for years, report says

Report shows state agency was alerted to problems with Yvonne “Missy” Woods’ work as early as 2014
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
DNA
Posted at 6:55 AM, Jun 06, 2024

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation allowed a longtime DNA scientist to stay on the job for years despite repeated concerns about the quality and reliability of her work, according to an internal report obtained Wednesday by The Denver Post.

The agency’s inaction allowed Yvonne “Missy” Woods to continue to mishandle DNA testing for nearly a decade after a colleague first raised alarm in 2014, until an intern rediscovered problems in 2023 and a subsequent investigation called nearly all of the scientist’s three decades of work into question.

The CBI has since found that Woods cut corners in much of her DNA testing and then covered up her shortcuts by altering, deleting or omitting data in her lab work. She also omitted relevant facts from criminal justice records and tampered with DNA testing by omitting some results, the bureau found.

The agency has so far identified problems in 654 of Woods’ cases between 2008 and 2023, and hadn’t yet finished a review of her cases between 1994 and 2008.

The CBI this year requested $3 million from state legislators to retest 3,000 DNA samples through a third-party laboratory, and sought another $4.4 million to pay out to district attorney’s offices across Colorado to address claims by people who say they were wrongly convicted because of Woods’ work.

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 6, 6am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News