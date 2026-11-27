BOULDER — This week, participants at the Bridge House Ready to Work program in Boulder were all rehoused after the organization announced they were winding down the entire non-profit's operations.

In an announcement earlier this month, the organization says upcoming closures were due to the "unpredictability of the current funding landscape”.

“I was there for two weeks, and we were told we had two weeks till we had to leave. So, I was there for about maybe a month,” said a former participant, Amanda Lake.

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But the sudden closure of the Boulder location was not new to Lake.

She started at the organization’s Ready to Work program in Aurora which closed after the non-profit reduced staffing and programming earlier this year.

“I was there for a couple months, and then then we were told that they're going to be closing, so we had two months to get moved out of there,” she said.

From there she went to the location in Englewood until they closed and then found herself in the program in Boulder.

Lake graduated from the program in Boulder last week and despite the non-linear path, she credits the program for her success saying, “It was emotionally hard. But the thing about it is that I know how much Bridge House did for me”.

Amanda Lake

“When you leave out of there, you have something,” she said.

“I don't know very many programs that do that”.

But now with the program set to close by Dec. 31, she says the closure will create a “horrible gap”.

“Losing Bridge House, primarily the biggest impact is the loss of the Ready to Work program, which is an employment program, and it's kind of unique in many ways,” said Scott Medina, one of the Co-Founder’s of Unity Table.

“Not many communities have a work-first program like Ready to Work was. So that's the real loss to our community,” he added.

Medina used to work for Bridge House before reductions earlier this year closed down the program he oversaw.

“Unity Table began in August of this year, on about a week's notice,” he stated.

“It was because Bridge House was closing a lot of their programs, which included the community table dinner program, which I've been overseeing for almost 30 years,” he explained.

“We didn't want to see it just disappear, and we still had the demand from our guests”.

The organization works to fill some of the gaps that the community now faces with Bridge House's closures.

“We really couldn't see ending a 30-year dinner program that people have been relying on in our community, especially those who are most vulnerable,” added his wife Shanti, who serves as another co-founder.

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Earlier this month, Bridge House released the following details about the changes ahead:

A special transition committee and internal transition team has been put in place to ensure a thoughtful wind down that includes:



The closure of Englewood’s Ready to Work program and Tri-Cities Homeless Navigation Center effective mid-November.

The closure of Boulder’s Ready to Work program by Dec. 31.

A continued reduction of Bridge House and Ready to Work staff.

A board committee and legal counsel to help with the continued sale of real estate assets and determination of potential partnerships with deed and fund restricted assets.

Dignified transitions of our program participants and staff remain a priority:



Ready to Work staff has been working with remaining interns and trainees from Englewood and Boulder on individualized transition plans. Depending on each person's situation, transitioning to another appropriate community program, or another plan based on individual needs, availability, and goals including a short-term transition to Boulder’s RTW program house for Englewood program participants.

Depending on each person's situation, transitioning to another appropriate community program, or another plan based on individual needs, availability, and goals including a short-term transition to Boulder’s RTW program house for Englewood program participants. We are taking authentic care and a compassionate approach with impacted staff during layoffs.

Wednesday, a spokesperson for the organization confirms all of the residents in the Boulder Ready to Work program house have been re-housed.