Englewood's only overnight homeless shelter closes; Bridge House to wind down all operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — ENGLEWOOD, Colo - Just over a year after opening its doors, the Bridge House location in Englewood is closing down the overnight shelter and winding down the entire non-profit's operations.

"I was just stuck in a tunnel, really, where I was living, staying, trying to get out of the elements," said Matthew Carl about his time before participating in Bridge House's Ready to Work program.

He moved to Colorado and fell on hard times after losing his job.

He moved into Bridge House in August and said he was caught off guard when the shelter shut down.

"All of a sudden they kind of just said, "You got to find a place to go. We don't really have a whole lot," but they did help me find a job," said Carl, "There's a lot of resources that they can offer. They have a case manager that will help you navigate to getting therapy or medication, if you need that other like workforce type things that you can do, and they help you out with food, which was nice."

He'll be moving soon for that new job, but said dozens of others were given a few days notice.

"Most of those guys, they just are gonna do what they've normally done and try and live outside and survive," said Carl.

When Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter stopped by Bridge House last Friday, there were signs notifying people that services would be ending and the front door was locked.

Less than a week later, new signs are up that said "Navigation permanently closed."

Denver7 requested information about the closure and an interview multiple times over the last week. That request was denied but Bridge House did share a statement explaining the closure was due to the "unpredictability of the current funding landscape."

"After three decades of serving Front Range communities, Boulder-based 501(c)(3) Bridge House, and its remaining Ready to Work programs will be sunsetting operations." the organization said in a statement, "The organization attempted a restructure starting in January with the departure of its then-CEO and put a new transitional leadership team in place. This included the closure of Aurora's Ready to Work property and Community Table Kitchen social enterprise, and reduction of staff earlier this year."

The Tri-Cities Homeless Initiative collaborates with the City of Englewood to offer and fund resources to end homelessness. Earlier this week, Tri-Cities told Denver7 they had not formally been notified by Bridge House of the closure.

In a statement to Denver7, Tri-Cities said:

"Arapahoe County remains committed to addressing homelessness through strategic partnerships and sustained investment in affordable housing and prevention, and those investments are showing results. In the 2025 Point-in-Time count, the number of people newly experiencing homelessness dropped 18 percent and unsheltered homelessness fell 22 percent. The overall rate of growth also slowed sharply, from 47 percent the year before to 11 percent.

As winter arrives, the County and its provider partners have a strong severe weather sheltering plan in place so that no one experiencing homelessness goes without shelter on severe weather nights.

Homelessness is a complex challenge. Solving it takes coordination across housing, employment, behavioral health, transportation and other support systems that meet people where they are, from preventing homelessness to helping people find stable housing. We will keep working with community partners to connect residents with employment assistance, housing resources and services that lead to long-term stability.”

The City of Englewood has a joint study session to discuss the Bridge House closure and next steps to support those experiencing homelessness in Englewood.

In a statement, the city said:

"The City of Englewood recognizes the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Bridge House facility and the potential impact on individuals who have relied on its services. The Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan city councils will hold a joint study session with the Tri-Cities Homelessness Policy Group on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Englewood Civic Center. The discussion will focus, in part, on the future of the navigation center. An agenda will be posted ahead of the meeting. While this situation continues to develop, other organizations throughout the area continue to provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness."

Englewood recently launched a local resource guide that will be handed out that can help connect individuals with the resources that are still available in Englewood and the surrounding area.

View the new resource guide below:

City leaders also encourage people in need of help to contact 2-1-1 for referrals to health and human services.

Local non-profits have begun to see an increase in need following the closure.

"We are an organization that has been working in the area to address homelessness for the last 16 years, and we provide emergency shelter in our partner hotels during severe weather in the winter," said Julie Hall, program Director for HAAT Force (Homeless Awareness and Action Task Force).

They also provide drop-in resources on specific days including laundry, meals, clothing and showers.

"This last Friday after the closure, we saw our highest number of need that day," said Hall.

HAAT Force typically provides 40 cold weather hotel vouchers, but now are hoping to fundraise to offer even more.

"We would love for people to volunteer. They can often donate things like food, hygiene items, clothing, blankets. We have people that do donation drives for us. So there are many ways to jump in and support our organizations as we continue to shelter," said Hall.

To donate to HAAT Force, click here. To donate to Movement 5280, that also offers homelessness resources locally in Englewood, click here.

As the conversations continue over the future of the solution to homelessness in Englewood, Carl and Hall hope those conversations include a new shelter for the city.

"If they can save it, you know, because it helps a lot of people," he said.

"We would love to see the option of a full-time overnight shelter in the region as well, and that would serve many people," said Hall, "People need a different kind of shelter. The one we provide in a hotel, we have older adults that are going into homelessness, and they need a different option than Congregate. We have some people with their pets; that's their only family, they need a different opportunity than Congregate. But a Congregate overnight shelter that was dependable every night of the year would be a really great support system to the other services in place."

Bridge House released the following details about the changes ahead:

A special transition committee and internal transition team has been put in place to ensure a thoughtful wind down that includes:

The closure of Englewood’s Ready to Work program and Tri-Cities Homeless Navigation Center effective mid-November.

The closure of Boulder’s Ready to Work program by December 31.

A continued reduction of Bridge House and Ready to Work staff.

A board committee and legal counsel to help with the continued sale of real estate assets and determination of potential partnerships with deed and fund restricted assets.

Dignified transitions of our program participants and staff remain a priority:

Ready to Work staff has been working with remaining interns and trainees from Englewood and Boulder on individualized transition plans. Depending on each person's situation, transitioning to another appropriate community program, or another plan based on individual needs, availability, and goals including a short-term transition to Boulder’s RTW program house for Englewood program participants.

Depending on each person's situation, transitioning to another appropriate community program, or another plan based on individual needs, availability, and goals including a short-term transition to Boulder’s RTW program house for Englewood program participants. We are taking authentic care and a compassionate approach with impacted staff during layoffs.