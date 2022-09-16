Residents now being told to find new housing after Aurora apartment explosion

AURORA, Colo. — Hundreds of people in Aurora are now scrambling to find new places to live after they were displaced by an explosion and fire at their Aurora apartment complex last week.

Edward Ramirez shared with Denver7 a TikTok video he had made just two days before an explosion forced his family and over 300 others out of the Parkside Collective apartments in Aurora Saturday.

The video showcases a collage of photos of his late wife. It’s a collage that hangs inside his unit, among other things.

“I still have my wife's ashes that are in there,” said Edward.

Edward and his sister, Lupe, live in the same unit with the rest of their family. All five, along with their two pets, were put up in one room at the Hyatt nearby following the explosion.

On Wednesday, the siblings said they got an email from property manager, Holland Residential, saying "We appreciate the patience you have shown as city and county officials continue to evaluate the building. Unfortunately, we have learned that this process will take several months and residents will not be able to live in the building during this time."

“As soon as I read it I just teared up. I couldn't continue to read. Too much water in my eyes,” said Lupe.

The email went on to say residents no longer had to pay rent as of September 10, they won't be penalized for breaking their lease, and property management is preparing refund deposit checks and prorated September rent. Each unit will also receive $1,000 to help with relocation.

While the sister and brother are grateful for the help, it doesn't solve the problem of finding a place to live, especially since they have to be out of the Hyatt by next week.

“We’re panicking trying to go to work. We're stressed out when we have to continue our livelihood,” said Lupe.

What adds to their stress is not being allowed inside the building to get their things. The email also stated that the Aurora Building Department has not authorized access until it receives more clarity on the situation.

“I’ve got bedrooms sets, thousands of dollars-worth of clothes, material,” said Edward. “The same clothes on our back for about a week's time now."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora said city officials have not issued orders barring residents from entering their apartments.

"No city department has issued orders that bar residents from entering their homes since Saturday's incident. Inspectors from the Building Department observed structural damage and requested that an assessment be done by a licensed engineer to determine what repairs were appropriate. Parkside contracted with an engineer who subsequently provided suggestions for repairs. The Building Department indicated to Parkside which permits would be needed for repairs, but did not prohibit residents from returning before the repairs are completed. Ensuring all people live in safe residences is the shared responsibility of building owners and the city. Several city departments conduct structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and life safety inspections and provide guidance on repairs. Private property owners are not required to undertake repairs and they have the sole discretion in deciding when residents can enter their buildings."

On Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue said investigators do not believe the cause of the explosion was "malicious in nature." The investigation is ongoing and is expected to last several weeks.

Denver7 reached out to Holland Residential to see when residents will be able to get back into their units and if they'll continue to provide housing for the foreseeable future. As of publication, Denver7 has not received a response.