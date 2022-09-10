3 injured after explosion, fire heavily damages Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — A fire and explosion at an Aurora residential building Saturday morning prompted authorities to evacuate the heavily-damaged building and ask residents to stay away.

Three people were injured.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to Parkside Collective apartments, 14565 East Alameda Ave., to reports of smoke conditions at the complex.

The fire department said an explosion occurred on the building's west side after crews arrived and began searching for hazards.

The three injured parties were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not considered severe.

Crews said they found heavy structural damage to the building.

It's unknown how many people have been displaced, but Red Cross has been called in to assist those impacted.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.