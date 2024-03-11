Report of house explosion in southwest Denver sends person to a hospital

DENVER — Fire crews are investigating the report of an explosion in a southwest Denver neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department said a house explosion happened near S. Osceola Street and West Morrison Road at around 2 p.m.

Denver Health Paramedics transported one person to a hospital and that person’s condition and injuries were not known.

Video from AirTracker7 showed multiple first responders on the scene surrounding the home.

“Walking around the entire structure seeing what we could find, we did notice part of the building did have structural damage that as in line with the reports there was an explosion,” said JD Chism, Denver Fire Captain. “There’s no additional fire, there’s no additional victims now we’re going to move into the phase where we’re working to shore up the structure so they don’t have any collapse in the future."

AirTracker7 video also showed an RV-style vehicle with what appeared to be damage, although it was not clear if the damage to the camper was due to the explosion.

The vehicle was parked behind the home and smoke and structural damage was reported by Denver Fire crews who were working to knock down a residual fire.

In another vantage point, AirTracker7 video showed damage on a wall near the roof of the home.

Denver Fire investigators said a family lived inside the home but it was unclear if they were inside or outside when the explosion happened.

It was not known what caused the explosion but Denver Fire investigators said the explosion happened inside the home and not in the camper-style video or outside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Raw: Report of explosion in southwest Denver sends person to a hospital