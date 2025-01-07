Report: Denver Police Department understaffing will remain without improved strategies

DENVER — A lack of officers is a problem plaguing many police departments around the country, and Denver is no different. However, a new report reveals the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the persistent issue of understaffing, among other topics, at the Denver Police Department.

In a follow-up report on the department's 2023 audit, Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien highlights the ongoing need for improvements in officer retention, strategic planning, and community policing.

The report also reveals that DPD only fully implemented five of the 16 recommendations from the 2023 audit, despite the department's agreement to implement all of them.

Other findings from the follow-up report:



DPD developed three broad recruiting goals with objectives, but we found the goals lacked specific information, such as how the objectives would be measured and the timeline for meeting each goal.

The department has not yet developed and implemented processes to identify the primary causes for low retention. Although exit survey responses increased, the department lacks policies to analyze these surveys effectively.

The Denver Police Department fully implemented our recommendation to develop, document, and implement diversity goals. It created a "Racial Equity Action Plan" and increased applicants' diversity.

The department created a “Community Policing Engagement Plan,” but we found it did not meet most of the elements from our original audit recommendation to develop a community policing strategic plan. Nor did the department demonstrate that this plan had been effectively communicated to all relevant officers, staff, or external stakeholders.

We recommended that Denver Police conduct a survey of Denver residents to gauge their perception of the department. The department conducted a resident survey, which led to a new program where officers engage with local businesses to discuss crime and safety, fostering trust.

“Receiving public comments and then responding with a new program where officers are meeting face-to-face with the people they serve is significant for building trust,” O’Brien said in a news release. “It shows that Denver police listen to public feedback.”