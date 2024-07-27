Watch Now
Denver police launch 'trust patrols' to help prevent crime

The program get officers out of their patrol cars and into businesses for conversations aimed at building trust with community members.
This week, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a new initiative at the Denver Police Department which is focused on building trust with community members to improve safety.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department has launched a new program aimed at building trust with business owners and other community members.

It’s called the Trust Patrol and is part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s plan to reduce crime.

“We know that the best way to stop crime is to prevent it, and the best way to prevent crime is to build trust,” Johnston said at his State of the City address.

The first phase of the program launched in early June.

“The Trust Patrols are designed to deliver police officers to areas where the public gathers in which the officers and the public can interact more naturally without a law enforcement function,” said Commander Jacob Herrera with the Denver Police Department.

Herrera said business owners can request a visit from an officer. The visits last 10 to 15 minutes — long enough to chat and become familiar with each other, according to Herrera. But the benefits go far beyond that.

“And so, if they happen to see them on calls for service, they feel more comfortable interacting with them and giving them more information that we can use,” said Herrera.

Herrera said it's also a chance for officers to hear people's concerns about safety in their areas. He said the shared information can help police plan proactive patrols.

Read Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's full 2024 State of the City address

Óscar Contreras

Johnston said the strategy of building trust has already helped reduce crime.

"After a dark decade where Denver had the highest violent crime increases of any city in America, our strategies are already making a difference," Johnston said.

According to crime data submitted to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Denver PD responded to 7,817 violent crime incidents in 2023. In 2022, officers responded to 8,178 violent crime incidents.

Herrera said the Trust Patrol program is currently focused on legacy businesses.

“Those are businesses who've had a license for more than 25 years in the city,” said Herrera. “And to be honest, a lot of 'em said, 'What took you so long? You should have been out here earlier and sooner.'”

Herrera said the program will expand in the months ahead so that more officers can visit more businesses. Business owners and others who are interested in the program can click here to request an officer visit.

