Denver Police Department hoping to recruit more female officers

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping to recruit more female officers to its force.

Over the weekend, approximately 30 women gathered to learn more about DPD during the department’s sixth annual Women’s Community Academy.

The event is a unique opportunity for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement to learn about the department in a fun, hands-on manner. It's designed to provide participants with a behind-the-scenes look at how DPD operates and give them insight into the tools and training needed to become an officer.

Participants were able to partake in interactive experiences, such as a video training simulator. They also learned about less lethal tools such as tasers, arrest control and other exercises.

Shyhesha Simmons was among the dozens of participants this weekend. She said she’s been interested in becoming a police officer since she was in high school.

“It’s been a long time, but I feel like this is my time to be here now,” Simmons said. “I just want to give back to my community. I have kids who want me to be here as well. I have family that’s rooting for me.”

Jeannette Dominguez, a technician who is part of DPD's recruitment unit, helped organize the event.

"There are some serious conversations that happen afterward. It's a dialogue. We want those candid conversations. Ask us the questions that you always wanted to ask," she said.

Dominguez said it was also important for them to have a diverse group of women leading the event.

"The point is to have that array of diverse women from all different walks of life and ranks, come in, meet them so that everyone sees a representation of themselves," Dominguez said. "Representation matters. We want them to see us as human, first, officer second."

Right now, DPD said about 16% of all sworn officers within the department are women. They're hoping that number will increase with events like this one. DPD adds that it’s committed to reaching 30% of women in police recruit classes by 2030.

For more information about Denver Police recruitment, click here.