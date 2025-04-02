Remaining detainee who allegedly escaped from Aurora ICE facility in custody

DENVER — The second of two men who allegedly escaped from the Aurora ICE detention center last month is back in custody, according to the Denver field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The agency said Gueilond Jose Vido-Romero was arrested Tuesday on a bus near E. Colfax Avenue and Cherry Street in Denver.

A second escapee, Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, was arrested three days after the pair’s alleged March 18 escape from the ICE facility during a power outage.

According to a timeline and call sheets provided to Denver7 by the Aurora Police Department, ICE didn’t notice their escape for over two hours and didn’t report it to police for five hours.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gonzalez-Gonzalez near W. 64th Avenue and Beach Street.

Vido-Romero is a suspected Tren de Aragua (TdA) associate and has a criminal warrant from Douglas County for failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and theft, according to ICE.

ICE said Gonzalez-Gonzalez entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in February of 2013. Immigration authorities found him at the Adams County Jail on January 8 and arrested him on February 12.