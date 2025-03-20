Two ICE detainees apparently escaped the Aurora detention center during a power outage and are still at large

AURORA, Colo. — Two men being held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora are believed to have escaped the facility during a power outage, and police say they weren’t notified for hours.

Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Jose Geiland Vido-Romero apparently escaped from the Aurora ICE processing center late Tuesday and were still at large Wednesday night.

There are conflicting reports about the response to their escape.

An ICE spokesperson said in a statement that “local authorities were notified immediately and declined to assist with the search.”

The timeline provided by Aurora police tells a different story. According to APD’s report on the escape, the power went out at the ICE facility around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, but facility staff didn’t notice the missing detainees until just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A call sheet provided by police indicates the department didn’t receive notification of the escape until 2:32 a.m. Wednesday.

Aurora police said they were told the last time Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Vido-Romero were accounted for was during a facility-wide count at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The APD report cites the account of an assistant administrator at the ICE detention center, who told police the back doors to the facility opened during the power outage and said he believes that’s when the detainees escaped. Camera footage wasn’t available due to the power outage at the time police took the report, though the facility staffer told police he believed he would eventually be able to retrieve it.

“We received late notification about the incident and upon response learned the event occurred several hours prior,” Aurora police said in a statement to Denver7. “The Aurora Police Department is available to assist our federal partners with active public safety emergencies. As a municipal law enforcement agency, we do not enforce federal immigration law and cannot participate in large-scale searches or follow ups.”

APD said it was working with federal authorities to determine whether or not Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Vido-Romero had connections to Aurora.

In its statement, ICE said it had also notified “additional state and federal law enforcement partners.”

Handout Two men apparently escaped from the Aurora ICE detention center during a power outage on March 18, 2025.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, is described as being 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on both arms. ICE says he entered the country illegally from Mexico in February of 2013. ICE arrested him on Feb. 12 after making contact with him at the Adams County Jail on Jan. 8.

Vido-Romero, 24, is described as being 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He allegedly came into the U.S. illegally from Venezuela in December of 2023. ICE arrested him on Feb. 27, one day after they learned of his arrest in Douglas County. An immigration judge had ordered him to be deported a week earlier.

ICE did not give details on the arrests in Douglas or Adams counties, saying only that they were each made on “local charges.”

