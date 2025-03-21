One of the detainees who escaped from Aurora's ICE facility has been arrested

DENVER — One of the men who escaped from the Aurora ICE detention center late Tuesday was arrested early Friday morning, according to the Denver field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez and a second escapee, Vido Romero Gueilond-Jose, apparently escaped from the ICE facility during a power outage late Tuesday. ICE didn’t notice their escape for over two hours and didn’t report it to police for five hours, according to a timeline and call sheets provided to Denver7 by the Aurora Police Department.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gonzalez-Gonzalez around 4:30 a.m. Friday near West 64th Avenue and Beach Street after he had been on the loose for more than 48 hours. Gueilond-Jose was still at large.

ICE said Gonzalez-Gonzalez entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in February of 2013. Immigration authorities found him at the Adams County Jail on Jan. 8 and arrested him on Feb. 12.



Denver7 reached out to Adams County officials to learn more about the circumstances behind his initial arrest and what charges he faced, and has not heard back. ICE said only that Gonzalez-Gonzalez had been arrested on “local charges.”

He will return to ICE custody pending criminal and immigration proceedings, the agency said in a social media post Friday.

Aurora police on Thursday called a news conference to "set the record straight" about the response to the detainees' escape. ICE said in its initial release that it "immediately" notified authorities.

"The Aurora Police Department was never asked to conduct an active search at the time of the escape, nor were we provided with any of the necessary details to do so," police chief Todd Chamberlain said. "If they would have called and said, 'Hey, these two escapees are out, and we see them running across the field, and we need you here now,' we would have been there. But that is not what unfolded."



