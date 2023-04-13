High fire danger for eastern Colorado again today, colder weather returns Friday

DENVER — Big changes are in store for our weather here in Colorado.

A cold front will move into the state today and temperatures will cool down along and west of the Continental Divide as rain and snow showers develop. Denver will not be quite as warm, with highs in the upper 70s as the front arrives around mid-afternoon. The far eastern plains will again see hot temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

The front will push across the state Thursday night and there will be a chance for rain-snow mix Thursday night and Friday. It will turn colder with highs in the 40s Friday and we could see a mix of rain and snow for the Denver area.

The mountains will pick up more snow with 3 to 5 inches expected Thursday night and Friday along with colder temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will stay cool and showery with highs in the lower 50s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return Sunday into early next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Sunday and in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

