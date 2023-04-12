Watch Now
Mandatory evacuations in place for wildfire in Park County

The fire is burning 30 miles south of Hartsel
Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 17:26:40-04

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in Park County has forced evacuations about 30 miles south of Hartsel.

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents who live within a five-mile radius of Badger Creek Ranch. The ranch is about 30 miles south of Hartsel and 15 miles east of Nathrop.

The fire is burning near Latigo Loop and County Road 35 (McMurray Road), according to the county.

An emergency shelter is in place at the Fairplay Community Center, located at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay. Large animals and livestock can be transported to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

A red flag warning and stage 1 burning ban is in effect for the county until 7 p.m. It will continue Thursday from noon until 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

