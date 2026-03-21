Red flag warnings prompt heightened awareness at Colorado state parks

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — You couldn't have drawn up a more perfect March day for camping in Colorado than Saturday — except that the combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, dry conditions and high winds has prompted a red flag warning across much of the state.

That means if you were planning on roasting marshmallows during your camping trip, you won't be able to do it over a campfire.

"We first got up, the guy came around and said, unfortunately, there's a Stage 1 fire ban," camper Nathan Jones said at Golden Gate Canyon State Park. "No open fires at all. So not even in the fire rings. You can have a propane fire going, or, you know, something with an off switch if it's connected to propane."

Jones and his family timed their trip well, packing up to head home after a few days at the park, just as the red flag warning took effect.

But for hikers like Mark Hopkins and Amelia Clement, the threat of a wildfire remains top of mind while out on the trails.

"We definitely consider it, yeah," Hopkins said. "We always need to be cautious and safe every time, so we're well aware whenever [the fire danger] is a little bit higher."

The dry, windy conditions are also a concern for nearby residents.

Liz Cornish, who lives in neighboring Coal Creek Canyon, said she is already thinking ahead.

"I thought about how to prepare our home and stuff like that, and kind of like an exit strategy," Cornish said.

With conditions almost perfect for wildfires, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is working to prevent sparks from turning into disasters. Already, several fires are burning in the state today.

Denver7 | Weather Colorado weather blog: Historically high temperatures and high fire danger The Denver7 Team

Brent Loundsbury, the agency’s emergency management coordinator, said that the state's approach to fire safety has had to evolve.

"We're in this situation, in the new reality, where fire season is year-round, and that's radically changed the way that we think about fire in Colorado," Loundsbury explained.

CPW is taking a proactive approach by collaborating with local first responders, installing cameras and sensors in remote areas, as well as educating visitors on how to report fires.

"We have four of our rangers in an evacuation management class with South Metro Fire Department," Loundsbury added. "I think that's one example of something that we're doing to be more proactive about how we can be better in the event that we do have to evacuate a state park."

As hikers, campers and rangers continue to enjoy the sunshine, park officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant and respect the current fire restrictions.

"We're just very aware of how quickly things can evolve with any kind of a spark," Loundsbury said.