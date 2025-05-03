Rare double-dose of Game 7s unite Denver sports fan

DENVER — Denver sports fans are gearing up for an exhilarating Saturday night when the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche face off in do-or-die Game 7s.

"I’m a lifelong Coloradan, super excited," said Tracy Gutierrez, a dedicated Denver fan.

The Nuggets and Avalanche have must-win games starting just thirty minutes apart.

The Avs first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Dallas Stars will air on Denver7 Saturday at 6 p.m. The Nuggets take on the Clippers tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are preparing for the high-stakes games, stopping by Sportsfan to stock up on playoff gear.

Manager Myles Gregory knows everyone has their favorite team, but he said the thrilling weekend creates a sports-fueled bond.

Denver fans told Denver7 they're feeling the camaraderie too.

"We do live in a, you know, pretty weird time right now. But, yeah, I think it brings people together," said Nuggets fan Harper Kiracofe.

Professor of Sport and Performance Psychology at the University of Denver, Jamie Shapiro, emphasized the emotional connection fans have with their teams.

“Sports is a universal language,” Shapiro explained. “When a city's team is playing in a high-stakes game, like a playoffs game, people really do feel excited and united and connected to the city.”

With emotions running high and the city rallying behind its teams, Saturday promises to be a thrilling chapter for fans.

"The excitement is palpable," said Gregory.

"Go Avs, Go Nugs," said Gutierrez.