Watch the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 7 vs. Dallas Stars on Denver7 Saturday: Start time, TV info

DENVER — Game 7 of the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Dallas Stars will air on Denver7 Saturday.
Denver7 will air a special pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. ahead of the opening faceoff at 6 p.m. – and stick around for a postgame edition of Denver7 News after the final horn. ABC’s World News Tonight will air at 4:30 p.m.
Avs-Stars has been the most tightly-contested series across these NHL playoffs, as all but one other first-round matchup had been decided as of Friday morning.
Colorado forced a Game 7 with a 7-4 win in a high-octane, back-and-forth Game 6. That game saw the Avs get off to a fast start before surrendering four second-period goals, then a pinball own-goal by Dallas put Colorado ahead for good.
The Stars took a 2-1 series lead despite leading for just 62 seconds through the first three games, thanks to two overtime wins. The teams traded wins in Games 4, 5 and 6 to set up the rubber match Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Here’s a look at the series so far:
- Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 (April 19)
- Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (April 21)
- Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) (April 23)
- Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 (April 26)
- Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 (April 28)
- Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 (May 1)
- Game 7: Avalanche @ Stars | Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m. on Denver7
And here's what the Saturday programming will look like on Denver7:
- 4 p.m.: Paid programming
- 4:30 p.m.: ABC's World News Tonight
- 5 p.m.: Denver7 News pregame
- 6 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars
- 9 p.m. (approximately): Denver7 News postgame
- 10 p.m.: Denver7 News at 10 p.m.
The Denver Nuggets also play Game 7 of their first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday evening. We caught up with Denver sports fans to hear how they're feeling amid all of the playoff excitement: