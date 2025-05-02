Watch Now
Watch the Colorado Avalanche’s Game 7 vs. Dallas Stars on Denver7 Saturday: Start time, TV info

The Colorado Avalanche forced game 7 with a win against the Dallas Stars, while the Denver Nuggets stumbled into game 7, after a grueling loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
DENVER — Game 7 of the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Dallas Stars will air on Denver7 Saturday.

Denver7 will air a special pregame edition of Denver7 News at 5 p.m. ahead of the opening faceoff at 6 p.m. – and stick around for a postgame edition of Denver7 News after the final horn. ABC’s World News Tonight will air at 4:30 p.m.

Avs-Stars has been the most tightly-contested series across these NHL playoffs, as all but one other first-round matchup had been decided as of Friday morning.

Colorado forced a Game 7 with a 7-4 win in a high-octane, back-and-forth Game 6. That game saw the Avs get off to a fast start before surrendering four second-period goals, then a pinball own-goal by Dallas put Colorado ahead for good.

The Stars took a 2-1 series lead despite leading for just 62 seconds through the first three games, thanks to two overtime wins. The teams traded wins in Games 4, 5 and 6 to set up the rubber match Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Here’s a look at the series so far:

  • Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 (April 19)
  • Game 2: Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT) (April 21)
  • Game 3: Stars 2, Avalanche 1 (OT) (April 23)
  • Game 4: Avalanche 4, Stars 0 (April 26)
  • Game 5: Stars 6, Avalanche 2 (April 28)
  • Game 6: Avalanche 7, Stars 4 (May 1)
  • Game 7: Avalanche @ Stars | Saturday, May 3 at 6 p.m. on Denver7

And here's what the Saturday programming will look like on Denver7:

  • 4 p.m.: Paid programming
  • 4:30 p.m.: ABC's World News Tonight
  • 5 p.m.: Denver7 News pregame
  • 6 p.m.: Colorado Avalanche @ Dallas Stars
  • 9 p.m. (approximately): Denver7 News postgame
  • 10 p.m.: Denver7 News at 10 p.m.

The Denver Nuggets also play Game 7 of their first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday evening. We caught up with Denver sports fans to hear how they're feeling amid all of the playoff excitement:

