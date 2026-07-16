Protesters from across the state rally in Hudson against planned ICE detention center

HUDSON, Colo. — Dozens of protesters from across Colorado gathered at Hudson's Town Hall Wednesday to oppose plans to convert a shuttered prison into a new immigration detention center in the small town of 1,600 people.

"There are 1,600 people that live here, and within those 1,600 people, a lot of them are immigrants," said Jenifer Montes, a Weld County resident. "They did express their concerns about their safety, how they're scared to go down the street to get water."

Private prison company GEO Group announced Monday it signed a five-year, $529-million contract with ICE to reopen the former Hudson Correctional Facility as an immigration detention center. The facility, located just northeast of Denver, has been closed for more than a decade.

Denver7 Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Weld County resident Jenifer Montes.

The long-awaited agreement, which Denver7 first reported on last year, will add about 1,200 beds to the more than 1,500 beds already in operation at the ICE detention facility in Aurora.

A DHS spokesperson told Denver7 the contract with the Hudson correctional facility will strengthen "ICE's ability to implement the Administration’s immigration enforcement priorities, restore integrity to the nation’s immigration system, and protect public safety," and added the Trump administration encourages immigrants to come to the U.S. legally. "If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

The Town of Hudson responded to the agreement in a two-page community update on Monday, stressing the town does not have authority to approve or block federal immigration detention operations at the site because it is privately owned by Highlands REIT.

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Hudson Town Administrator Bryce Lange reiterated that point Wednesday night.

"I want to repeat that. The town is not a party to that agreement, does not own or operate that facility and does not have authority to approve, deny or overturn a decision made under federal authority," said Lange during the town council meeting.

Among those at Wednesday's protest was Jeanette Vizguerra, an activist and undocumented immigrant who was previously held in ICE detention at GEO Group's Aurora facility.

"I don't have fear. I'm angry. I'm angry," Vizguerra said. "The people need to understand this is big business, business."

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Notes of Dissent, an activist marching band, also joined Wednesday's protest.

Tori Marvois, a protester from Erie who is part of the group, said music was part of the demonstration by design.

"Joy can be resistance, and joy can be protest, and music is a great way to channel that," Marvois said.

Despite the contract appearing to be finalized, activists say their opposition will continue.

"I haven't stopped, and I don't plan to," Montes said.