Pro-immigrant billboards in Colorado aim to counter hateful rhetoric

DENVER — As you drive around the Denver metro area, you may have noticed new mint green billboards with black and white lettering that reads, "Dignity for All, from the Peaks to the Plains. Immigrants are Colorado Strong."

The billboards are part of a nationwide campaign, aimed at promoting more welcoming communities for immigrants.

The bipartisan group behind the month-long billboard and radio ad campaign is the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). They said the campaign is expected to run from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3.

"To us, this is really not about Democrat or Republican. It's about who we are as Coloradans," said Jennifer Piper, program director for the Colorado office of AFSC.

Piper said the ads offer a positive message about the strength of immigrant communities.

AFSC said it believes that people who immigrate to the United States should be welcomed, and their basic human and civil rights should be respected.

"It's important to me that we recognize that in Colorado, for decades, immigrants have been our neighbors, our parts of our families, and that no matter what happens with the presidential election, we want our neighbors — all of our neighbors — to be included in the life of our communities," Piper said.

She said she has received texts and emails filled with appreciation about the billboard.

"I think both immigrants and citizens who support them are feeling kind of isolated by all the noise of the presidential election, and so I think people felt some relief and felt seen," Piper said. "These billboards are really designed for everyone, for citizens, for long-term immigrants and for recent arrivals."

The billboards can be found at the following locations:



Denver (Eastside), 4635 E. Colfax and 7404 E. Colfax

Denver (Westside), 1420 W. Alameda

Denver (South), 2406 S. Federal

Denver (Northside), 1025 Federal

Sterling, Highway 6

Greeley, Highway 85

Thorton, I-76 and Dahlia

AFSC told Denver7 that the campaign aims to provide an alternative, positive, and welcoming message toward immigrants to counter the anti-immigrant messages we have seen in recent months.

But Piper said they're hoping the message goes beyond that.

"I think the most important thing to remember is Coloradans have passed many policies over the last decade that make us a leader in allowing everyone in the community to participate, and that's made our roads safer by making sure everyone has a license," she said. "It's made our community stronger by ensuring everyone has access to an education. And we want to see those policies continue that really benefit the working class, whether you're citizen or immigrant. That's where our hearts are at."

The AFSC said in addition to Colorado, the campaign will run in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Florida, California and Oregon.