President Biden to arrive in Denver Tuesday before visiting Pueblo Wednesday

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Denver Tuesday afternoon first for a campaign fundraiser in the Mile High City before traveling to Pueblo on Wednesday for a tour of a wind power plant.

Air Force One was set to arrive at Denver International Airport at around 4:15 p.m. after Biden attended a memorial service in Atlanta for former first lady Rosaylnn Carter.

It was likely Biden's arrival at DIA would be delayed due to the memorial.

Biden is expected to stay the night in Denver before making his way to Pueblo on Wednesday and then will return to the White House later in the day.

The president’s trip to Colorado was rescheduled for this week after Biden postponed the visit in October to focus on the conflict in the Middle East.

In Pueblo, Biden will tour the CS Wind power plant, which earlier this year announced plans to double in size and create more jobs in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis welcomed Biden ahead of his visit on Tuesday championing the renewable energy efforts at CS Wind.

“Colorado is leading the nation in transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy, and our wind manufacturing capabilities are helping to power our clean energy economy, create jobs, and save people money on electricity,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis in a news release. “I appreciate the President’s partnership on Colorado’s comprehensive plans to fix our roads, and bridges and our overall efforts to add more rail and train options for Coloradans so people can get to work and where they want to go faster, safer, and more efficiently.”

The head of CS Wind said in April the organization intended to create 850 more jobs in Colorado.

Stay with Denver7.com for updates on President Biden’s visit and any potential traffic impacts as the motorcade travels through Denver.