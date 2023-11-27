President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Colorado this week

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Colorado this week, making good on a plan to visit Pueblo last month that he had to postpone.

Last month, President Biden stayed in Washington to focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East. He attended security briefings on the Israel-Hamas war.

The president has tentative plans to visit Denver Tuesday for a campaign fundraiser. However, the president and first lady will travel to Atlanta earlier in the day for former first lady Rosalynn Carter's memorial services. Travel to Denver after that is subject to change.

President Biden will then make his way to Pueblo on Wednesday to tour CS Wind, the world's largest facility for wind tower manufacturing.

“We continue working to advance our goal of achieving 100% renewable energy in Colorado by 2040. I appreciate the President’s partnership on Colorado’s comprehensive plans to fix our roads, and bridges and our overall efforts to add more rail and train options for Coloradans so people can get to work and where they want to go faster, safer, and more efficiently,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release Monday about the president's visit.

President Joe Biden plans to skip the annual climate talks in Dubai on Thursday, an event that is expected to draw heads of state and diplomats from roughly 200 nations and the Vatican. He has attended twice before.

The White House said it was sending a climate team, including Special Envoy John Kerry, climate adviser Ali Zaidi and clean energy adviser John Podesta.

