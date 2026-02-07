Pre-evacuation notice canceled in Jefferson County grass fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement issued a pre-evacuation notice for a grass fire that sparked near the Highway 72 and Highway 93 intersection in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

Fire officials were asking Residents of the Candelas community to prepare to evacuate if needed. However, the notice was canceled late Saturday morning.

The blaze, estimated to be more than 100 acres in size, burned through light, flashy fuels and spread quickly in breezy, dry conditions, but firefighters stopped its forward progress and reported 80% containment.

CDOT

No structures are threatened, though roads in the area remain closed.

Multiple agencies, including Arvada Fire and Coal Creek Canyon Fire, are working on hot spots and mop‑up.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the fire started along the railroad tracks, though it does not appear to be related to the tracks themselves.

The cause remains under investigation.

Denver is in the middle of one of its warmest winters on record, with 29 days hitting 60° or warmer, the second‑highest total ever recorded.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the warm, dry, breezy conditions expected Saturday are creating an abnormally high fire risk for February.

They offered the following precautions:

🔥 Avoid outdoor burning and always follow local fire restrictions

🔥 Properly dispose of cigarettes and smoking materials

🔥 Secure trailer chains to prevent sparks

🔥 Don’t park or drive over dry grass

These conditions has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for northeast Colorado Saturday.